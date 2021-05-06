Western Cape 'on alert' as affluent areas see rise in positive tests

The Western Cape department of health has put itself on alert over Covid-19.

Dr Keith Cloete, who heads the department, said markers like hospitalisations, deaths and oxygen use are “stable”, but the average proportion of positive cases has gone up.

Of particular concern are upticks in affluent areas.

“We need to keep the reproduction number under one,” he said at a press conference on Thursday. “And it has just gone above that — this puts us on alert.”

He said this had also happened recently but had then dropped again, which is why the department “is in a vigilant phase to make sure it doesn’t sustain above one”.