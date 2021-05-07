COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will SA follow in India's foot steps as Covid-19 cases rise at an alarming rate?

May 05 2021 - 09:03

We'll vaccinate 67% of population in 21 days — Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini

Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini says the province will need only 21 days to vaccinate 67% of its people for Covid-19 when the jab arrives.

Speaking at the launch of the electronic vaccination system, in Verena near KwaMhlanga on Thursday, Manzini said the province was doing well in managing the pandemic, as it has only 795 active cases.

She said the second phase of the vaccine registration, which is targeting people older than 60, was well under way, and her department has also dispatched health workers to vaccinate them in their homes.