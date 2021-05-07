COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will SA follow in India's foot steps as Covid-19 cases rise at an alarming rate?
May 05 2021 - 09:03
We'll vaccinate 67% of population in 21 days — Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini
Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini says the province will need only 21 days to vaccinate 67% of its people for Covid-19 when the jab arrives.
Speaking at the launch of the electronic vaccination system, in Verena near KwaMhlanga on Thursday, Manzini said the province was doing well in managing the pandemic, as it has only 795 active cases.
She said the second phase of the vaccine registration, which is targeting people older than 60, was well under way, and her department has also dispatched health workers to vaccinate them in their homes.
May 05 2021 - 07:01
Will SA follow in India's foot steps as Covid-19 cases rise at an alarming rate?
India, the world’s second most populous country after China, is in the throes of a debilitating Covid-19 pandemic that has not just overwhelmed the country’s poorly resourced health system, but is taking lives in parking bays as it does in hospitals and clinics.
On Thursday, India announced a record 412,262 new Covid-19 cases and a record 3,980 daily death toll as it became the second country to reach more than 20 million infections after the US. The death toll has crossed 220,000.
The poverty and inequality in India almost mirrors our country. The Indian government’s initial nonchalant approach to the second wave almost mirrors the dismissive tone of our government to what seems to be a certain third wave around the corner.