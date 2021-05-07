South Africa

Husband arrested after wife's fatal shooting at Limpopo shopping centre

07 May 2021 - 11:20 By Iavan Pijoos
The shooting happened on Thursday in the parking area outside a supermarket at the corner of Grobler and Landdross Mare streets in Polokwane.
Image: Saps

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of gunning down his wife in a parking lot at a shopping centre in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the shooting happened on Thursday in the parking area outside Shoprite supermarket at the corner of Grobler and Landdross Mare streets in Polokwane.

Mojapelo said when police arrived at the scene at about 2pm, the body of a 32-year-old woman was found riddled with bullets inside a car.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased, who is believed to be from Seshego, was together with a certain man inside the vehicle when her husband arrived.

“An argument allegedly ensued and the husband allegedly took out a firearm and shot the woman several times. She died instantly,” Mojapelo said.

The man in the car with her fled the scene, Mojapelo said.

Police recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

“The motive is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.”

The husband is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court soon on a murder charge.

TimesLIVE

