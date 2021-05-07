South Africa

Karpowership firm due to provide energy to SA embroiled in Lebanon probe

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
07 May 2021 - 12:36
A Karadeniz powership vessel. A SA subsidiary of the Turkish company is due to supply emergency energy to SA.
A Karadeniz powership vessel. A SA subsidiary of the Turkish company is due to supply emergency energy to SA.
Image: www.karpowership.com

The Turkish company due to supply SA with emergency energy is reportedly embroiled in a corruption scandal in Lebanon, where two of its ships have been impounded.

This follows news that the company was awarded preferred bidder status by the department of mineral resources earlier this year under SA’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

A losing bidder in the RMIPPPP is taking legal action against the department in the Pretoria High Court, claiming the process was flawed.

Karpowership SA, a subsidiary of Turkey’s Karadeniz Energy Group, plans to produce emergency energy on power ships moored in SA ports. The ships generate electricity using liquid natural gas. According to the company’s website, there are already 25 powerships located across 15 locations throughout Africa and Asia.

Gwede Mantashe to fight unhappy power bidder in court

DNG Power alleges the tender’s outcome was influenced by corruption.
Politics
6 days ago

On Wednesday, a Lebanese media outlet reported that the country’s financial prosecutor, judge Ali Ibrahim, had banned two powerships from leaving Lebanon pending investigations into questionable commissions related to their Lebanese business. Sawt Beirut International (SBI) said the ships' arrest was a precautionary move after Karadeniz became liable for a payment of $25m (about R356m) to the Lebanese treasury “in case financial and brokerage deals were found”, SBI said.

ArabNews.com reported that the judge's issuing of an order to stop the payment of sums owed to Karadeniz and its Karpowership branch in Lebanon was based on “preliminary investigations conducted by the financial prosecutor’s office into the possibility of brokers, commission or corruption in the dealership of ships producing electricity”.

KarpowerSA and the department of mineral resources have yet to respond to written queries about the Lebanese investigation and its potential affect on the company’s business in SA.

Last month KarpowerSA vehemently denied allegations submitted to the Pretoria high court by a losing bidder in SA’s emergency energy procurement process: “We strongly reject the allegation of impropriety on the part of Karpowership SA ... We have every confidence that the South African courts will deal with this appropriately ... The false allegations levied by a failed bidder are alarming. It is right to have robust debate around the best options for SA’s energy future, but these debates should be fact-based.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Corruption alleged in power generation bids

The mineral resources & energy department on Friday confirmed receipt of the high court application by DNG on April 28
Business
5 days ago

CAROL PATON | Mantashe’s ‘power ships’ set to sail, but will they hit the rocks?

Analysts say these ‘power ships’ are an excellent short-term solution but do not solve our long-term energy problems
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

South Africa picks preferred bidders for emergency power tender, minister says

The government has selected eight preferred bidders, including Turkey's Karpowership, to provide emergency electricity and help prop up the country's ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa
  2. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  3. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  4. Soweto's Lindiwe Tsope the first Oprah Winfrey school alumna to obtain a PhD South Africa
  5. ‘A travesty’: Well-run parastatal has to slash staff by half to fund SAA bailout News

Latest Videos

Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
X