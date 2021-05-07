South Africa

Madonsela weighs in on Clicks 'chocolate shoplifting’ saga: Release the video for the public to judge

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 May 2021 - 08:00
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has shared her thoughts on Clicks' claim that the woman was shoplifting.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has shared her thoughts on Clicks' claim that the woman was shoplifting.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has called on Clicks to release video footage of an incident at one of its stores, amid reports a woman was arrested for allegedly “stealing a half-eaten chocolate”.

The health and beauty retailer refuted the claim, saying in a statement that the woman was “caught shoplifting multiple items”.

As social media users reacted to the claims, Madonsela said the matter did not “look or sound good” and urged Clicks to “release the store video for the public to be the judge”.

While some agreed with Madonsela's request, others told her to stay out of the matter and focus on other issues.

The North West woman said she was accused of theft while exiting the Mafikeng Crossing store on Wednesday, and pleaded for help on social media

“We spoke for so long that I offered to pay double for the chocolate. The security guard took me to the back of the store and beat me. I have bruises. I pleaded with them to check the cameras but they refused and continued to beat me.

“I am in a holding cell. Waiting with the diapers I bought for my three-month-old. Looking for advice or a lawyer to help me,” she alleged in a social media post.

One responder told the woman a senior advocate was on their way to the police station to assist.

Clicks chief store operations officer Sedick Arendse said the woman was not beaten or assaulted by Clicks employees or security staff.

“The matter has been handed to the SAPS for further investigation and action,” said Arendse.

North West police said they would only comment once the woman had been charged.

READ MORE

Clicks refute claims by woman 'arrested for eating chocolate in store'

'I am currently in a holding cell ... looking for advice or a lawyer to help me,' the alleged shoplifter said on Facebook.
News
23 hours ago

Inconvenient truths of our time include corruption, says Madonsela

Prof Thuli Madonsela described corruption as an inconvenient truth of our time, and said it must be tackled even when those committing the crime were ...
Politics
1 day ago

'A lot of work still has to be done': Maimane and Madonsela on George Floyd and Lindani Myeni

Mmusi Maimane and Thuli Madonsela weigh in on the triumph of justice in the George Floyd killing while mourning the killing of Lindani Myeni by ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa
  2. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  3. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  4. Soweto's Lindiwe Tsope the first Oprah Winfrey school alumna to obtain a PhD South Africa
  5. ‘A travesty’: Well-run parastatal has to slash staff by half to fund SAA bailout News

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X