Outa takes Sanral to court over national toll concessions secrecy

“We requested information that includes copies of all annexures and addenda relating to the concession contracts and complete financial statements of the concessionaires for each fiscal year from 1999 to present.

“To date, Sanral has failed to furnish Outa with this information, warranting Outa to approach the court. Without the information we seek, Outa has no way of knowing if the private concessionaires are collecting excessive amounts of revenue in toll fees at Sanral’s and taxpayers’ expense.

“Transparency is crucial — while the absence thereof leaves more questions than answers.

“If these concessionaires are collecting profits in proportion to the work rendered, meaning that there is nothing untoward about the money they generate, why all the secrecy?”

Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed to questions in parliament in April that the N3TC generated just over R2bn through toll plazas operated in 2019, while Sanral generated R270m for Sanral plazas.

The N3TC comprises the De Hoek, Wilge, Tugela, Mooi River plazas and associated ramp plazas. Sanral manages the Marriannhill plaza.

“What percentage of N3TC’s collections is paid over to Sanral, we don’t know, but we suspect massive profits by N3TC. The information we request will place us in a better position to determine this.”

Advocate Stefanie Fick, executive director of Outa’s accountability division, said it is shocking that Sanral chose not to share information with the public.

“The last-minute decision to oppose our Paia application is nothing but a refusal to be transparent. Not only is it a waste of the court’s time and an abuse of the system, but this type of Stalingrad litigation is once again costing the taxpayer money, since Sanral is a state-owned enterprise funded with our taxes.

“One of the reasons state capture happened is because of a lack of transparency. When will the government and SOEs realise that they can’t be in a constant battle with citizens and civil society when it comes to transparency?

“If Sanral has nothing to hide, why not share the information with us? Taxpayers have a right to see the terms and conditions of these contracts, and Outa will keep on fighting for total transparency on behalf of South Africans.”

Outa and Sanral N3 toll concession timeline