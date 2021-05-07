PODCAST | The Van Breda family murders — was Henri really laughing?

On January 27 2015, SA was rocked by the news of a horrific massacre in an upmarket Stellenbosch estate. The deceased victims, Rudi, Martin, and Teresa van Breda were brutally assaulted with an axe. The teenage daughter, Marli van Breda, had also been attacked with the same implement, but she was clinging to life.

The only member of the family who survived the attack, almost unscathed, was 20-year-old Henri van Breda. He accused two unknown assailants of the brutal murders, but as the investigation progressed it soon became clear that all was not as it seemed.

In part 1 of our episode on the Van Breda family murders, True Crime South Africa looks at the family’s background and some of the alleged events of that day. We also take a better look at the much-talked-about audio clip of Henri allegedly laughing on his emergency call — with interesting results.

Listen to the story here: