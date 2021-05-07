South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The Van Breda family murders — was Henri really laughing?

07 May 2021 - 11:59 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Marli van Breda was 16 when her brother Henri, pictured, killed their parents‚ Martin and Theresa‚ and older brother Rudi‚ and attempted to murder her. File photo.
Marli van Breda was 16 when her brother Henri, pictured, killed their parents‚ Martin and Theresa‚ and older brother Rudi‚ and attempted to murder her. File photo.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

On January 27 2015, SA was rocked by the news of a horrific massacre in an upmarket Stellenbosch estate. The deceased victims, Rudi, Martin, and Teresa van Breda were brutally assaulted with an axe. The teenage daughter, Marli van Breda, had also been attacked with the same implement, but she was clinging to life. 

The only member of the family who survived the attack, almost unscathed, was 20-year-old Henri van Breda. He accused two unknown assailants of the brutal murders, but as the investigation progressed it soon became clear that all was not as it seemed.

In part 1 of our episode on the Van Breda family murders, True Crime South Africa looks at the family’s background and some of the alleged events of that day. We also take a better look at the much-talked-about audio clip of Henri allegedly laughing on his emergency call with interesting results.

Listen to the story here: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | The Profiler Diaries: from the case files of a police psychologist

We have finally been given a glimpse into the background, career development and experiences of a man who would be instrumental in apprehending some ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Officer down: the murder of Leslie Cilliers

On July 23 2003, inspector Leslie Cilliers pulled over a vehicle containing eight bank robbers. Within seconds, the hardworking and dedicated police ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Justice delayed, forensic victories and culpable homicide: tales of true crime in SA

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, 'True Crime South Africa' explores three cases of a very different nature.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa
  2. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  3. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  4. Soweto's Lindiwe Tsope the first Oprah Winfrey school alumna to obtain a PhD South Africa
  5. ‘A travesty’: Well-run parastatal has to slash staff by half to fund SAA bailout News

Latest Videos

Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
X