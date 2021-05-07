South Africa

Robbery suspects try to evade cops — in a Picanto!

Car chase and shoot-out ends with one killed, one arrested

07 May 2021 - 08:31 By TimesLIVE
A shoot-out and car chase went down between suspected hijackers and Western Cape police on Thursday night. File image.
Image: 123rf.com/Ilkin Quliyev

The power under the hood was never going to be enough! Suspected hijackers in the Western Cape on Thursday night tried to outrun and outgun the police in an entry-level motor vehicle.

With serious and violent crime high on the agenda, police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said members attached to the Western Cape Flying Squad were conducting crime prevention patrols in Lingelethu West.

They spotted a vehicle that was circulated as hijacked in Mfuleni.

“Attempts to pull the vehicle over resulted in shots being exchanged between the occupants of the Kia Picanto and police, which ended when one of the suspects was fatally wounded.

“The second suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was arrested.”

Two unlicensed firearms, a 9mm pistol and a .38 revolver, were confiscated.

Traut said members of the Organised Crime Unit and the Provincial Integrated Team also conducted a search operation for wanted suspects in Khayelitsha, Delft, Mfuleni and Nyanga on Thursday night.

“This operation resulted in the arrest of five suspects who were detained on separate charges of extortion, armed robbery, and the possession of a stolen 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition.”

TimesLIVE

