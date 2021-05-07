SA records more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for third day
07 May 2021 - 21:53
SA recorded 2,256 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours — the third day in a row that the 2,000 mark had been breached.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that the new cases came from 25,934 tests, at a positivity rate of 8.69%. There have now been 1,592,626 total confirmed infections across the country.
Mkhize also reported that there were 67 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 54,687.
TimesLIVE