SA records more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for third day

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that the new cases came from 25,934 tests, at a positivity rate of 8.69%. There have now been 1,592,626 total confirmed infections across the country.

Mkhize also reported that there were 67 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 54,687.

TimesLIVE