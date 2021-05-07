Third wave is likely to be less severe, says Gauteng command council

The Gauteng command council says the third wave of Covid-19 infections is likely to be less severe than previous waves, provided there are no significant virus mutations and super-spreader events are avoided.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said though the province won the battle of the second wave, the third wave would only be conquered if fatigue does not set it and if non-pharmaceutical interventions are followed.

The province has recorded an alarming rate of infections over the past few days.

“Our response to Covid-19 is not only to deal with the current pandemic. Our interventions will last for the next 20 years or more. We have put in place permanent structures.

“When Covid-19 first hit, the province had 1,193 beds. We now have 4,564 available beds. With regards to human resources, we are better prepared than we were in May 2020. The availability of oxygen is also a key priority,” said Makhura.