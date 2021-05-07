Thoshan Panday's family charged in 2010 World Cup corruption saga

Four family members and the personal assistant of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday have been added to the charge sheet in the ongoing corruption matter around how the SA Police Service (Saps) was allegedly captured during the 2010 Fifa World Cup through businesses belonging to him and his family.

Arvenda Panday, 69 (Thoshan's mother), Privisha Panday, 45 (Thoshan's wife), Seevesh Ishwarkumar, 44 (Thoshan's brother in-law), Kaja Ishwarkumar, 37 (Thoshan's sister), and Tasleem Rahimna, 35 (Thoshan's personal assistant), appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.

They are facing a raft of charges related to alleged corruption and fraud concerning 2010 Fifa World Cup police tenders.

They join the list of Panday, former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former policemen Ashwin Narainpershad and Navin Madhoe who have all been implicated in the matter.