Thoshan Panday's family charged in 2010 World Cup corruption saga
Four family members and the personal assistant of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday have been added to the charge sheet in the ongoing corruption matter around how the SA Police Service (Saps) was allegedly captured during the 2010 Fifa World Cup through businesses belonging to him and his family.
Arvenda Panday, 69 (Thoshan's mother), Privisha Panday, 45 (Thoshan's wife), Seevesh Ishwarkumar, 44 (Thoshan's brother in-law), Kaja Ishwarkumar, 37 (Thoshan's sister), and Tasleem Rahimna, 35 (Thoshan's personal assistant), appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
They are facing a raft of charges related to alleged corruption and fraud concerning 2010 Fifa World Cup police tenders.
They join the list of Panday, former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former policemen Ashwin Narainpershad and Navin Madhoe who have all been implicated in the matter.
The court heard that the state did not oppose bail.
Magistrate Vanitha Armu said it was in the interest of justice that all the accused were granted bail.
Arvenda, Privisha and Kaja were released on R5,000, while Seevesh and Rahimna were granted bail of R10,000.
According to the indictment, Panday together with members of his family allegedly arranged a series of cover quotes while working with Narainpershad and Madhoe — who held positions in the supply chain management services in the office of the provincial Saps commissioner in KZN — being awarded 166 contracts related to the World Cup.
The charges against the accused total more than R47m in fraud and corruption.
The case was remanded to May 21 when all the accused will appear in the Durban high court.
In November, Sunday Times Daily reported on a scathing 57-page letter, which fingers the people who declined to prosecute Panday on three separate corruption cases. The letter was penned by former director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal advocate Moipone Noko and was sent to NPA boss Shamila Batohi.
