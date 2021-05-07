South Africa

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and husband announce their divorce

By TimesLIVE
Sihle Joel Ngubane and tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, seen at the 2019 Sona, have announced their divorce.
Image: Sihle Ngubane/Twitter

Tourism minister Mmamoloko “Nkhensani” Kubayi-Ngubane and her IT businessman husband Sihle have split.

“It is with great respect and sadness that we announce our divorce,” the pair announced on their Twitter accounts.

“While the two of us have come to a mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our children in a happy and healthy environment, retaining a mutual respect for each other.

“We would like to thank friends and families for their support. We ask that our decision be respected.”

They said they would make no further public comment on the split, and asked for privacy.

