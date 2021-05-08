Cape Flats health staff besieged by criminals

The crime scourge requires an urgent cure as Cape Town health staff — and patients — fear for their lives.

Staff at various Cape Flats clinics have been robbed at gunpoint. Computers and personal protection equipment have been stolen in other clinics. Another one has no electricity after cables were stolen.

Cape Town councillor Zahid Badroodien, the mayoral committee member for community services and health, had described the situation as “untenable”.

“The violence levelled against the City of Cape Town’s health staff, the continuous threat of bodily harm, and trauma inflicted on both those on the front line and their patients have reached untenable levels,” said Badroodien.