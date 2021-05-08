COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | WHO approves Sinopharm vaccine in potential boost to COVAX pipeline
May 8 2021 - 12:10
EU seals new Pfizer deal for 1.8 bn Covid-19 vaccines
The European Union signed a new contract with Pfizer-Biontech to receive 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines for 2021-2023, to cover booster shots, donations and reselling of doses, the European Commission said on Friday.
"Happy to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with @BioNTech_Group and @Pfizer for 2021-2023," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twiter."Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow," she said.
Reuters
May 8 2021 - 11:40
Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite eased outdoor rules
New guidance from US health authorities means increasing numbers of Americans are now able to go out, unmasked. Some aren't yet ready to do that.
May 8 2021 - 10:32
Vaccine tourism: South Africans cross border to Zimbabwe for Covid-19 jab
Zimbabwe is seeing a boost in vaccine tourism as foreign nationals have started arriving in the country to get vaccinated against Covid-19, for a fee. With several African countries still facing challenges with slow Covid-19 vaccine rollouts, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said last month that visitors could get the jab in Zimbabwe if they were willing to pay.
May 8 2021 - 09:37
New Zealand to resume Australia 'travel bubble' as Sydney Covid-19 threat eases
New Zealand will lift its partial suspension of a “travel bubble” with Australia from midnight on Sunday as fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney eased.
May 8 2021 - 09:15
AstraZeneca weighs seeking full, not emergency, US approval for Covid-19 shot
AstraZeneca Plc may skip asking the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine and instead pursue the more time-intensive application for a full-fledged license to sell the shot, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Such a step would further delay any rollout of the British drugmaker's shots in the United States, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.
Asked about the Wall Street Journal report, AstraZeneca did not comment directly, saying in an emailed statement that it "continues to progress our FDA submission for AZD1222.""It is important to note the substantial size of the file – in addition to the US trial data, the filing will also include analyses and pharmacovigilance from all studies to-date, in addition to real-world evidence data," the company added.
Last week, AstraZeneca said it was working as fast as possible to compile data on its Covid-19 vaccine to apply for US approval. The company said it planned to apply for U.S. approval in the coming weeks.
The White House said late in April that the United States would start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine with other countries over the next few weeks.
AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot, developed by Oxford University, has resulted in reports of rare blood clots with low platelet levels that occur more commonly in younger adults. Some countries have advised the shot be given only to older people.
Reuters
May 8 2021 - 09:10
WHO approves Sinopharm vaccine in potential boost to COVAX pipeline
The World Health Organization (WHO) approved for emergency use a Covid-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm on Friday, bolstering Beijing's push for a bigger role in inoculating the world.
The vaccine, one of two main Chinese coronavirus vaccines that have been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and elsewhere, is the first developed by a non-Western country to win WHO backing.
It is also the first time the WHO has given emergency use approval to a Chinese vaccine for any infectious disease. Earlier this week, separate WHO experts had expressed concern about the quality of data the company provided on side effects.
A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators that a product is safe and effective.
May 8 2021 - 09:00
India posts record daily rise in Covid-19 deaths as case numbers surge
India on Saturday reported a record one-day rise in Covid-19 deaths as cases surged by more than 400,000 for the third consecutive day.
India's health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to just under 240,000.
Cases rose by 401,078, increasing the pandemic's total to 21.9 million
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 25 934 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 2 257 new cases, which represents a 8.7% positivity rate. A further 67 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 54 687 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/ei7PupnzWw pic.twitter.com/gaRN9a80SU— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 7, 2021