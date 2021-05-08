South Africa

Hawks nab transport museum cleaner for theft of copper from locomotives

08 May 2021 - 13:35
Stolen copper pipes weighing a total of 2,8kg were seized from the suspect, a cleaner working at the transport museum. The damage to the steam locomotives is estimated at about R215,000. File photo.
Stolen copper pipes weighing a total of 2,8kg were seized from the suspect, a cleaner working at the transport museum. The damage to the steam locomotives is estimated at about R215,000. File photo.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks have arrested a cleaner employed by the Outeniqua Transport Museum for the theft of copper from displayed locomotives.

Zinzi Hani, the spokesperson for the directorate, said the 45-year-old suspect was summoned to appear in court for “allegedly stealing various copper components from the steam locomotives on display inside the museum”.

Hani said the suspect was employed by a cleaning company that was contracted by Transnet. The Outeniqua Transport Museum is in George in the Western Cape.

“In December 2020, the Hawks' national priority violent crimes team in George received information from the SA Heritage Resources Agency regarding incidents of theft involving steam locomotives located inside the museum,” said Hani.

Three arrested as food meant for the poor lost to fraud

The Johannesburg Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team has arrested three people for allegedly defrauding more than R5m worth of ...
News
3 days ago

“The Hawks are mandated to prevent, combat and investigate incidents relating to the national cultural heritage of the country.”

Hani added: “The Outeniqua Transport Museum is considered to be an important role player in efforts to preserve national heritage objects that portray the various means of transportation used in the country's history.

“During the investigation, stolen copper pipes weighing a total of 2,8kg were seized from the suspect. The damage to the steam locomotives is estimated at approximately R215,000.”

The suspect is due to appear in the George magistrate's court on  May 26.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

KZN security guards arrested in connection with cash-in-transit heist

Three security guards and a former employee from the Fidelity Security Group were arrested by the Hawks in connection with a CIT heist on the N2 Main ...
News
3 days ago

Mpumalanga businessman arrested for housing fraud and money laundering

Fotoboy Makua, 55, the owner of Foto Security Company, appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

Western Cape credit card fraud fugitive arrested at Beitbridge border post

The Hawks have arrested a Western Cape man who has been on the run since January for alleged credit card fraud.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa
  3. Soweto's Lindiwe Tsope the first Oprah Winfrey school alumna to obtain a PhD South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa
  5. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X