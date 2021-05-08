Royal family endorse new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini

Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu, sister to the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, has assured SA that the family is fully behind the new Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Zulu-Ndlovu's statement comes after proceedings at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, following the reading of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's will on Friday night.

The queen passed away at the age of 65 and was interred during a private ceremony on Thursday morning in her Nongoma palace.

In her will, the late regent of the Zulu kingdom bequeathed the monarchy to her 46-year-old son, whose name means “strengthening the Zulus”.

Princess Thembi told TimesLIVE that the new king would receive their full guidance, should he seek it.

“Even before the reading of the will, I spoke to my children and the Royal House and told them to open up their hearts and minds.

“I said we have to support whoever is called to take over, regardless of where they come from... as long as he comes from the Royal House.

“Our way forward now is to congratulate the heir and praise him. If he needs us to guide him we will do so because these are the only fathers he has left.”