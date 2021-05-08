Severe storm claims four lives in the Western Cape

A severe storm that battered parts of the Western Cape this week claimed four lives.

This was revealed by local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell on Friday afternoon. His spokesperson, James-Brent Styan, said in a statement the four bodies were found around Riviersonderend and Bonnievale.

“It is with regret that disaster management in the Western Cape must confirm that a further two bodies have been found following the severe storm that made landfall in the Southern Cape on Tuesday evening. This brings the total number of fatalities to four,” said Styan.

“The two bodies are those of the missing persons that were being searched for since Wednesday. The bodies were found in the Riviersonderend/Stormsvlei area. The first two casualties were recorded in the Bonnievale area. There are no further missing persons at present.”