Six robbery suspects and a bystander killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

Six gunmen who attempted to rob a butchery in northern KwaZulu-Natal and a bystander were killed in a shoot-out with police on Friday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men attempted to rob a butchery at the corner of Inkosi Mtubatuba Road and Ridgeview Road in Mtubatuba shortly after 6pm.

“The police officers from Durban Task Force were following them and there was an exchange of gunfire. Six suspects believed to be in their thirties were declared dead at the scene,” she said.

A 33-year-old bystander sustained an injury to his leg and was taken to a local clinic where he later died.

“Three illegal firearms with 31 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the men,” Mbele said.

The suspects' vehicle was recovered and impounded for further investigation. Other suspects, who were travelling in three vehicles, managed to flee the scene and were still being sought by police on Saturday.