South Africa

Six robbery suspects and a bystander killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
08 May 2021 - 16:24
Six men who tried to rob a butchery in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday were killed in a shoot-out with police. A bystander was also killed.
Six men who tried to rob a butchery in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday were killed in a shoot-out with police. A bystander was also killed.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Six gunmen who attempted to rob a butchery in northern KwaZulu-Natal and a bystander were killed in a shoot-out with police on Friday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men attempted to rob a butchery at the corner of Inkosi Mtubatuba Road and Ridgeview Road in Mtubatuba shortly after 6pm.

“The police officers from Durban Task Force were following them and there was an exchange of gunfire. Six suspects believed to be in their thirties were declared dead at the scene,” she said.

A 33-year-old bystander sustained an injury to his leg  and was taken to a local clinic where he later died.

“Three illegal firearms with 31 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the men,” Mbele said.

The suspects' vehicle was recovered and impounded for further investigation. Other suspects, who were travelling in three vehicles, managed to flee the scene and were still being sought by police on Saturday.   

READ MORE:

Robbery suspects try to evade cops — in a Picanto!

Western Cape car chase and shoot-out ends with one killed, one arrested.
News
1 day ago

Instincts ‘kicked in’ for Leo Prinsloo as he dodged armed robbers

"I pre-visualised what I was going to do, and to the best of my ability I did what my mind told me to do," says Leo Prinsloo.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa
  3. Soweto's Lindiwe Tsope the first Oprah Winfrey school alumna to obtain a PhD South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa
  5. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X