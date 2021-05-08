St Lucia fisherman severely injured after being struck by towing rope

A fisherman was severely injured when a towing rope struck him at Mapelane Beach in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute on Saturday said the fisherman had been towing a ski-boat to be launched in the surf when the towing rope snapped, causing the rope to recoil and strike the man on the back. He collapsed severely injured.

“Air support was requested from Netcare 911 helicopter emergency medical services. Netcare 911 dispatched a rescue paramedic and ambulance,” NSRI St Lucia station commander Jan Hoffman said.

However, fading light prevented the deployment of a helicopter.

“Our sea rescue jet-rib was launched, accompanied by first responders with medical equipment, and responded to the barely accessible remote location where on arrival at Mapelane Bay the patient was found to be in a serious condition and medical treatment commenced.

“A Netcare 911 rescue paramedic had arrived at St Lucia and our jet-rib sea rescue craft returned to St Lucia and the rescue paramedic was ferried to the scene on the sea rescue craft,” said Hoffman.

The rescue paramedic stabilised the patient on the scene.

“The patient was loaded onto an off-road vehicle and transported to where the sea rescue jet-rib was stationed at the estuary. The patient, in the care of the rescue paramedic and the NSRI first responder, was transported across the estuary secured into our jet-rib.

“The patient was then loaded onto an NSRI rescue vehicle and gently transported to the St Lucia parking area where the Netcare 911 ambulance was standing by,” Hoffman explained.

He said secured in a vacuum mattress, the patient was loaded into the ambulance and he was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

TimesLIVE