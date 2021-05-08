Western Cape couple found dead in bedroom with gunshot wounds to their heads
Western Cape police are investigating the death of a couple found dead in their bedroom with bullet wounds to their heads.
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said the couple’s son made the grisly find on Thursday. The couple lived in the suburb of Lavalia in George. Pojie said a preliminary investigation showed that the “59-year-old husband and 61-year-old wife were last seen alive by their son when he left his parent's home” after 5pm on Thursday.
“When he returned at about 7pm the same day, he discovered the bodies of his parents in the bedroom. Both had wounds to their heads,” said Pojie.
“Conville police, who were later joined by detectives and forensic experts, responded to the scene after a telephonic report. Upon arrival they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds, lying in the bedroom. Forensic experts combed the scene for evidence and clues and found a firearm in the room which was confiscated as evidence. The firearm will be sent for ballistic tests. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”
TimesLIVE