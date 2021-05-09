Cops hunt for Mashishing community members involved in mob justice attack

Mpumalanga police are searching for community members allegedly involved in a mob justice attack which resulted in the deaths of two men and left three others severely injured.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said the attack on the group happened on Tuesday in the Mashishing area (formerly known as Lydenburg). Police reported to the area where they found two victims on the scene.

“[They] found two men lying on the ground, badly injured. Emergency services personnel were notified about the incident and on arrival, one of the victims, a 31-year-old man, was certified dead, while the other, a 23-year-old was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” said Hlathi.

Police investigations linked these two men to three others who were found injured in the vicinity.

“Three more victims who were also assaulted by the mob were admitted in hospital where they are receiving medical care. A double murder case and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were opened,” said Hlathi.

Police had made no arrests on Sunday but were calling on members of the public to help them nab the alleged attackers.