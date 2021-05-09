COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for SA has '95% success rate'

May 09 2021 - 06:30

‘This precious little human gave me my strength back’

On the day four months ago that Dellisa Moodley became a mother, giving birth to a son, Atreus, in a Durban hospital, she also tested positive for Covid-19.

Eight days later she was on a ventilator fighting for her life.

A month later, after recovering from temporary paralysis, she was finally discharged — and feels especially lucky to be celebrating Mother’s Day today.

Moodley’s ordeal began on January 15 when she was admitted to Chatsmed Hospital with labour pains.

She was discharged from hospital after the birth but her condition deteriorated and on her first wedding anniversary, January 26, the first-time mother was separated from her baby and placed on a ventilator.