COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for SA has '95% success rate'

May 09 2021 - 07:00
Dutch researchers train bees to detect Covid-19
Dutch researchers have trained bees, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, to identify samples infected with Covid-19, a finding they said could cut waiting times for test results to just seconds.
May 09 2021 - 06:30
‘This precious little human gave me my strength back’
On the day four months ago that Dellisa Moodley became a mother, giving birth to a son, Atreus, in a Durban hospital, she also tested positive for Covid-19.
Eight days later she was on a ventilator fighting for her life.
A month later, after recovering from temporary paralysis, she was finally discharged — and feels especially lucky to be celebrating Mother’s Day today.
Moodley’s ordeal began on January 15 when she was admitted to Chatsmed Hospital with labour pains.
She was discharged from hospital after the birth but her condition deteriorated and on her first wedding anniversary, January 26, the first-time mother was separated from her baby and placed on a ventilator.
May 09 2021 - 06:15
All eyes on the lab to see if Indian variant has landed in SA
SA will know this week whether the B.1.617 variant associated with the deadly new Covid wave in India is present in the country.
This is as fears mounted after health minister Zweli Mkhize announced this week that three travellers from the subcontinent had tested positive for Covid upon entry into SA.
May 09 2021 - 06:10
India's Covid-19 cases rise by over 400,000 despite state lockdowns
India's total Covid-19 cases rose by over 400,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday even as several states imposed strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.
India's health ministry reported 4,092 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 242,362. Cases rose by 403,738, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.
May 09 2021 - 06:00
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for SA has '95% success rate'
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, 325,000 doses of which landed in Johannesburg this week, offers 95% protection against hospitalisation and death, according to a big new study from Israel published in the Lancet medical journal this week.
The latest results are further evidence that the two Covid-19 vaccines to be rolled out to South Africans from May 17 — the Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines — offer real protection.
The J&J vaccine is the only Covid-19 vaccine tested in a big study, of 44,000 participants, against the B1.351 variant of Covid-19 dominant in SA. The vaccine was found to offer 64% protection against severe disease and death. It also has the advantage of being a single-dose vaccine.
Scientists, clinicians and health officials warned this week that Covid-19 cases were picking up in SA “after a lull”, and vaccinating at speed and scale was critical to control the third wave.
