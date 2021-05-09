South Africa

Ecstasy tablets destined for Gqeberha confiscated

09 May 2021 - 15:09 By TimesLIVE
Police nab man with haul of ecstacy tablets after bus is intercepted
Image: SAPS

A 37-year-old man travelling by bus from Gauteng to Gqeberha, allegedly with a cocktail of drugs in his possession, was arrested on Saturday after the vehicle was intercepted in Motherwell.

The bus was stopped on the Old Uitenhage Road just after 10am in an intelligence-driven operation by Anti-Gang Unit members, police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

“The suspect and his bags were searched. The following drugs were found in a bag: 1,000 Mandrax tablets valued at R80,000, 0.5kg cocaine (valued at R425,000), 1,318 pink ecstasy tablets (valued at R79,080), 358 blue ecstasy pills (valued at R21,480 and 1,309 green ecstasy pills (valued at R78,540).

It is suspected that these drugs were destined for Gqeberha.   

The suspect will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday. 

On Saturday, at about 3pm, AGU members also confiscated dagga in Corsa Street in Algoa Park. It is alleged that when a group of males saw the police vehicle, they dropped a packet and ran. About 60 small packets of dagga, with an estimated value of R3,000, were found inside.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brig Luntu Ngubelanga commended the AGU members for “their speedy reaction to the information and the confiscation and subsequent arrest”.

“Illegal drugs defeat the journey to a safer and drug-free society. Drug dealers are warned that we, the SAPS are a step ahead of their activities and our efforts to cripple their business are intensifying every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. There is no place for them in this metro and we will not hesitate to expose, arrest and send them to prison.”

TimesLIVE

