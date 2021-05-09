South Africa

SANDF-linked rifle among weapons recovered after house break-in on farm

09 May 2021 - 17:54 By TimesLIVE
An assault rifle, a shotgun and an air pistol were recovered after they were stolen from a farm in Nuy, in the Breede River Valley.
An assault rifle identified as SANDF property and a shotgun registered to a late estate, were among the weapons found after a suspect was arrested after a break-in at a farm in Nuy in Breede River Valley in the Western Cape.

Detectives from Worcester police, assisted by members from the Breede Valley K9 Unit, followed up leads on Friday following a housebreaking and theft case which occurred on the farm on May 2.

Three rifles were discovered by sniffer dogs shortly after the incident, however one 9mm Glock pistol was still missing, Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said.

“Investigation led the members to an address in Yssel Street in Riverview where a female suspect was arrested in possession of an assault rifle, a shotgun and an air pistol. The assault rifle was identified as SANDF property and the shotgun was registered to a late estate. The 9mm Glock pistol which is sought is yet to be recovered.

“The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance in Worcester on Monday to face charges for the possession of unlicensed and stolen firearms.”

TimesLIVE

