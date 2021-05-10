South Africa

Four things you need to know: Covid-19 variants detected in India and UK have hit SA shores

10 May 2021 - 09:45
New Covid-19 variants, first detected in the UK and India, have hit SA shores.
New Covid-19 variants, first detected in the UK and India, have hit SA shores.
Image: 123RF/perig76

New Covid-19 variants, first detected in the UK and India, have hit SA shores. 

Eleven cases of the B.1.1.7 variant discovered in the UK and four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant found in India have been detected in SA.

Here is what you need to know.

New isolated variant cases

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service, of the four cases of B.1.617.2 variant, two were found in Gauteng and the others were detected in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Of the 11 cases of B.1.1.7, eight were detected in the Western Cape, one was found in KwaZulu-Natal and two were detected in Gauteng.

The institute said all cases have been isolated and managed according to Covid-19 case management guidelines and contact tracing has been performed to limit the spread.

SA is the fourth African country to detect B.1.617.2 variant

SA is the fourth African country to detect the B.1.617.2 variant, after Kenya, Morrocco and Uganda.

Meanwhile, 20 countries have reported the variant that was first detected in the UK. 

“It is not surprising that new variants have been detected in SA”, said Prof Adrian Puren, the NICD’s acting executive director. 

“We would like to assure the public that the institute is focusing resources and research efforts towards understanding the variants and what the potential implications are for SA.” 

Covid-19 precautions to still be practised 

Minimising the spread of the disease and possibly curtailing a resurgence through compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions cannot be emphasised enough, said Puren. 

“We understand that many are suffering from Covid-19 fatigue, and becoming lax in exercising preventive measures. But for the sake of yourselves and your loved ones, wash or sanitise your hands, wear your masks and maintain physical distance of 1.5m from others. 

“Remember to hold gatherings outdoors, or in well-ventilated areas and roll up your sleeve once the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available to you,” he said.

Vaccine rollout to kick-start next week

According to health minister Zweli Mkhize, the second phase of the vaccine rollout is expected to begin next week Monday and will run until October 17.

Mkhize said the country was expecting more than 1.3 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccines by the end of May.

In April, Mkhize guaranteed that the number of people to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccines would increase from 10 million to 15 million.

READ MORE

Covid-19 variants of concern detected in SA

The health department on Saturday evening confirmed that two Covid-19 variants of concern have been detected in SA.
News
1 day ago

Mkhize sounds third-wave warning as 'worrying trend' in Covid-19 cases emerges

'We can all play our part to ensure that this rise in infections does not turn into a third wave,' said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize
Politics
3 days ago

‘How quickly can we roll them out?’ — Health products regulator on Covid-19 vaccinations before third wave

As SA prepares for the second phase of the vaccine rollout, SA Health Products Regulatory Authority chair Prof Helen Rees says the real challenge ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa
  3. Zulu royal family endorse new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  4. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  5. ‘No ulterior motives’ as Mogoeng exits early News

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X