Call for restrictions amid fears of Covid-19 third wave

“From the council’s perspective, we were proposing further restrictions. Whether those are being implemented or not, I would not be able to say. There is an advisory that we have forwarded to the minister [in this regard].

“The advisory is looking at the current scene of variants across the globe and what they mean. We are then saying there obviously has to be stricter restrictions to whoever is coming to the country, specifically from certain countries. We are looking at countries that have high rates of transmission,” Mlisana said.