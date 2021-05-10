South Africa

‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s viral chess move

10 May 2021 - 07:01
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's chess move drew laughter from a grandmaster of the game. File photo.
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's chess move drew laughter from a grandmaster of the game. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

A picture of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule playing chess has caught the eye of Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who made fun of the politician’s game.

The now-viral picture was shared by Magashule on social media at the height of his suspension from the ANC.

In the photo, Magashule can be seen playing white and trying to move a pawn that has no legal opening.

The picture, which has been shared by more than 3,000 users, left many in stitches.

One Twitter user reached out to Kasparov for analysis of the move.

“A friend and I have been trying to figure out what this opening sequence/strategy is called (white pieces)?,” said the user.

Dying of laughter, Kasparov called BS on the game, saying it was a “photo-op opening”.

Kasparov’s analysis drew mixed reactions, with some saying he was exposing Magashule for a fraudulent chess move.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

Ace Magashule kicked out of heated ANC NEC meeting

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was booted out of the party's virtual national executive committee [NEC] meeting which started on ...
Politics
1 day ago

Defiant Magashule says he will attend this weekend's ANC NEC meeting

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule remains defiant, saying he remains in his position and will attend this weekend's crucial national ...
Politics
2 days ago

ANC Women's League ditches suspended Ace Magashule

“The ANCWL chooses the ANC above all divisions in the movement. We refuse to be drawn in the differences of ANC men who don’t care about the future ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa
  3. Zulu royal family endorse new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  4. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  5. ‘No ulterior motives’ as Mogoeng exits early News

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X