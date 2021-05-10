‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s viral chess move
A picture of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule playing chess has caught the eye of Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who made fun of the politician’s game.
The now-viral picture was shared by Magashule on social media at the height of his suspension from the ANC.
In the photo, Magashule can be seen playing white and trying to move a pawn that has no legal opening.
The picture, which has been shared by more than 3,000 users, left many in stitches.
One Twitter user reached out to Kasparov for analysis of the move.
“A friend and I have been trying to figure out what this opening sequence/strategy is called (white pieces)?,” said the user.
Dying of laughter, Kasparov called BS on the game, saying it was a “photo-op opening”.
I would call this the "photo-op opening"! 🤣 https://t.co/oZIYzUHgpm— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) May 7, 2021
Kasparov’s analysis drew mixed reactions, with some saying he was exposing Magashule for a fraudulent chess move.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Chess-shamed... One of the greats weighs in on a clumsy piece of political theatre staged by South Africa's (check-mated) @Magashule_Ace - newly suspended from @MYANC for alleged corruption.@Kasparov63 https://t.co/4PlKw5Ztfd— andrew harding (@AndrewWJHarding) May 8, 2021
Posed photo. Each player has made two moves, Ace to move. The pawn he's touching, from that position, cannot make a legal move. How fitting though https://t.co/Ood7p3sxLw— Andre Vlok (@vlok_andre) May 6, 2021
My chess memory a bit rusty but Pro chess analysts have called Ace's move either illegal or just plain dumb. What I remember is you always open with a white move. See video analysis below. #AceMagashule #AceSuspendsCyril pic.twitter.com/XjeuxkvaKs— Onkgopotse Tiro🍿 (@TiroMokoditoa) May 6, 2021
Garry Kasparov exposing Ace Magashule for a fraudulent chess move is why I'm still on this website https://t.co/HjwsKc212d— marinus 🇿🇦 (@marinusdejager) May 8, 2021
Lol, even the Legendary Kasparov is seeing the bullshit photo op of a politician holding a pawn piece that can’t possibly move in any direction. This made my day.— tracy mudu (@tracy_mudau) May 8, 2021