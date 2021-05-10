IN PICS | Bus, tanker and 'multiple vehicles' in fiery horror N3 crash

The N3 highway between Estcourt and Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal is closed after a horrific multiple-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon.

Some of the vehicles caught alight.

According to Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst, both the north and south lanes were closed after a tanker and bus collided after 3pm. He said their Nsele Emergency Services ambulance responded to reports that multiple cars were involved in the collision.