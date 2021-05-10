IN PICS | Bus, tanker and 'multiple vehicles' in fiery horror N3 crash
The N3 highway between Estcourt and Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal is closed after a horrific multiple-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon.
Some of the vehicles caught alight.
According to Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst, both the north and south lanes were closed after a tanker and bus collided after 3pm. He said their Nsele Emergency Services ambulance responded to reports that multiple cars were involved in the collision.
Initial reports suggest four people are in critical condition and about 44 other people have minor to serious injuries.
“The fire and rescue services are on scene trying to extinguish the fire to determine if any deaths have occurred,” Herbst said.
This is a developing story.
Meanwhile social media is reacting to the crash:
#crash N3 north bound at Hidcote, KwaZulu-Natal. Bus and truck involved. All services on scene. Road closed both directions.. @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @EWNTraffic @netstartraffic @SALTruckers @MARIUSBROODRYK pic.twitter.com/hPBHbWIRWO— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) May 10, 2021
Bus and tanker fire on the N3 to JHB before the Hidcote turnoff. Both ways are currently CLOSED.— ECR Traffic (@ecrtraffic) May 10, 2021
Photo credit: @daleen_gerber #KZNTraffic pic.twitter.com/Q2qMBGT6Qi
16h34 10/05 #N3VehicleFireUpdate: N3 4 56.8 N #N3JoburgBound near Hidcote. 4 Vehicles involved. Total road closure. Please be cautious. pic.twitter.com/7cuTbKhsJa— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) May 10, 2021
