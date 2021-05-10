South Africa

IN PICS | Bus, tanker and 'multiple vehicles' in fiery horror N3 crash

10 May 2021 - 17:32
Image: Netcare 911

The N3 highway between Estcourt and Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal is closed after a horrific multiple-vehicle collision on Monday afternoon.

Some of the vehicles caught alight.

According to Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst, both the north and south lanes were closed after a tanker and bus collided after 3pm. He said their Nsele Emergency Services ambulance responded to reports that multiple cars were involved in the collision.

Image: Netcare 911

Initial reports suggest four people are in critical condition and about 44 other people have minor to serious injuries.

“The fire and rescue services are on scene trying to extinguish the fire to determine if any deaths have occurred,” Herbst said.

This is a developing story.

