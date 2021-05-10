Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife
EFF leader Julius Malema’s heartfelt note wishing his wife a happy Mother’s Day had the internet deep in their feels.
On Sunday, Malema joined millions to celebrate Mother’s Day, penning a touching tribute to his wife Mantoa.
Posting a pic of his bae, Malema wrote: “I would like to wish all our beautiful mothers a Happy Mother’s Day, more especially single moms.”
“I know what a mother’s genuine love can do to a hopeless child; I am a beneficiary of such devotion. Love your mothers and show them love all the time, and not only today.”
I will like to wish all our beautiful Mothers a Happy Mother's Day, more especially single Moms. I know what a mother's genuine love can do to a hopeless child; I am a beneficiary of such devotion. Love your mothers and show them love all the time, and not only today. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0bMJTTubxq— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 9, 2021
He also shared a video of himself with his late grandmother Sarah Malema.
Malema was raised by his grandmother after his mother Florah died during his childhood.
In 2018, Malema told Real Talk about his grandmother’s wish to see him marry someone who would love and cherish him.
His latest post was flooded with messages of love and appreciation from followers.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Thanks our CIC. That's awesome and acknowledged with appreciation 🌹😘🌷— Neria Mokhaliny1 (@MnMokhalinyane) May 9, 2021
Dankie CIC some of us our Mothers has passed on.. However we still feel their LOVE ❤️❤️— Edward (@Edward55486160) May 9, 2021
Thank you Juju, it was never easy to be a single mom to some of us, but here we are. Thank you— BLM (@BininiLM) May 9, 2021
Well said Son of the Soil. Women are the pillars of the world 🌎. They restore hope where there seems to be nothing But despair.— Bambiswano Jiyane (@Bambiswano_90) May 9, 2021