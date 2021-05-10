South Africa

Mom 'poisons herself and four of her six sons' after row with husband

10 May 2021 - 18:40
Police in Coligny are investigating four counts of murder and inquest docket after a 38-year-old mother and her four sons, aged between 2 months and 15 years were found dead in a house in Vaalbank.
Image: Supplied:SAPS

Police in Coligny are investigating four counts of murder and an inquest docket after a 38-year-old mother allegedly poisoned herself and four of her six sons. Two sons and her husband survived.

The 38-year-old and the boys, aged between two months and 15 years, were found dead in a house in Vaalbank, just outside Coligny, on Sunday morning. Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said they were declared dead by paramedics.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the mother and father had an argument the previous night [Saturday, May 8]. However, the whole family, the parents and six boys, went to bed,” said Myburgh.

It is alleged that the mother woke up during the night and allegedly drank poison and spread it throughout the house. As a result, the mother and four sons died while the 35-year-old father and two sons, aged eight and 17, were admitted to hospital for medical treatment. 

Myburgh said investigations continue.

The North West acting SAPS commissioner Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe expressed shock over the incident and conveyed condolences to the family.

Molefe requested members of the community to seek professional intervention to resolve their differences.

TimesLIVE

