South Africa

New 'head of eggs' says organisation is taking bird flu outbreak very seriously

10 May 2021 - 19:31
Chickens on traditional free range poultry farm. A broiler breeder farm in Worcester, Western Cape, last week was the latest to detect the virus, after five other farms in Gauteng and the North West were infected.
Chickens on traditional free range poultry farm. A broiler breeder farm in Worcester, Western Cape, last week was the latest to detect the virus, after five other farms in Gauteng and the North West were infected.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

The South African Poultry Association's (SAPA's) new Egg Organisation general manager Dr Abongile Balarane said the association was on high alert over the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in SA.

Balarane, a former agricultural economist, joined the organisation last week.

“I am excited about joining at such a challenging time for the poultry industry. The current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has put the industry as a whole, and SAPA and its Egg Organisation, on high alert, and a comprehensive response plan is in place to ensure that everything possible is done to minimise the impact of the disease. We are taking this very seriously,” said Balarane.

The egg layer industry bore the brunt of the disease during the previous HPAI outbreak in 2017 and, according to a SAPA statement on Monday, it is hoped that lessons learnt then will enable the industry to minimise the damage this year.

A broiler breeder farm in Worcester, Western Cape, last week was the latest to detect the virus, after five other farms in Gauteng and the North West. 

Avian influenza is a viral respiratory disease of birds spread by direct contact between healthy and infected birds or through indirect contact with contaminated equipment or other materials.

The virus is present in the faeces of infected birds and discharges from their noses, mouth and eyes. Domestic birds can be infected through faecal contamination of the environment from wild birds or by indirect contact with infected poultry on other premises.

There is no vaccine or treatment for highly pathogenic avian influenza. Current practice in most regions of the world requires the culling of infected birds.

According to the Western Cape agriculture department, it was crucial to keep poultry and other animals “away from wild birds and their body fluids through screens, fencing or nets”.

“Avoid introducing the virus through contaminated clothes, footwear, vehicles, or equipment used in waterfowl hunting. Upon entering or exiting properties, disinfect vehicles. Do not allow any person who had contact with poultry in the last 48 hours on to your property. Use footbaths upon entry and exit to the poultry house to disinfect footwear,” it said.

The department advised consumers there is no indication that this strain of avian influenza can affect humans.

“We advise caution when handling or slaughtering potentially infected poultry. Poultry workers, abattoir workers and those who dress their poultry should handle dead birds with gloves or disinfect their hands after handling carcasses.

“Poultry products from grocery stores are safe for consumption,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

Avian flu now detected in Western Cape

Avian flu has been detected at a broiler breeder farm in the Worcester area, sparking a call for Western Cape farmers and producers to be vigilant.
News
3 days ago

Avian flu hits another Gauteng farm

Another East Rand poultry farm has been hit by avian influenza, the SA Poultry Association said.
News
1 week ago

Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined

The poultry industry was on high alert on Tuesday after an outbreak of avian influenza was confirmed in a commercial layer flock on the East Rand of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Another chicken farm records avian flu outbreak

A fifth outbreak of avian influenza has been announced by the agriculture, land reform and rural development department — on a commercial chicken ...
News
4 days ago

Pfizer bets on biotech flu vaccine in $425mn BioNTech alliance

Pfizer has agreed to pay German biotech firm BioNTech up to $425 million in an alliance to develop more effective influenza jabs, the latest among ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  3. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  4. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  5. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X