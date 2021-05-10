SA records 1,129 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded 1,129 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhzie said on Monday.

There were also 90 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.

This means that there have been 1,597,724 total confirmed cases across SA to date, and 54,825 total fatalities.

The new cases came from 18,311 tests, at a positivity rate of 6.16%.