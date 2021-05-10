'The wave is here': Tshwane officials screen and test as Covid-19 infections rise

As a third wave of Covid-19 infections threatens Gauteng, Tshwane has embarked on an outreach campaign in four wards that have been identified as hotspots.

On Monday, the city's healthcare teams visited Wonderboom to test and screen people for the virus as well as reinforce messaging on Covid-19 regulations and compliance. About 50 people were screened at the Wonderboom outreach, said Lindela Mashigo, the city's media relations director.

People were also screened for other chronic diseases, he added.