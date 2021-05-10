South Africa

'The wave is here': Tshwane officials screen and test as Covid-19 infections rise

Paul Ash Senior reporter
10 May 2021 - 18:12
Cases of Covid-19 are rising sharply in Tshwane. File photo.
Cases of Covid-19 are rising sharply in Tshwane. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

As a third wave of Covid-19 infections threatens Gauteng, Tshwane has embarked on an outreach campaign in four wards that have been identified as hotspots.

On Monday, the city's healthcare teams visited Wonderboom to test and screen people for the virus as well as reinforce messaging on Covid-19 regulations and compliance. About 50 people were screened at the Wonderboom outreach, said Lindela Mashigo, the city's media relations director.

People were also screened for other chronic diseases, he added.

Call for restrictions amid fears of Covid-19 third wave

The ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 has called for stricter restrictions on people coming into SA as the number of positive cases ...
News
10 hours ago

On Monday, executive mayor Randall Williams said the city had noticed a “significant increase” in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past week.

The city now has 1,260 active cases, up from 746 the previous week.

“Looking at current trends, it is now becoming clear that active Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the city,” Williams said. “The current figures represent an increase of 514 new active Covid-19 cases when compared to the previous week.”

Saturday marked the biggest jump, with 268 confirmed cases reported.

The city’s outreach campaigns had been implemented  in response to rising infections in hotspots such as the CBD, Laudium and Centurion.

“After conducting education and awareness campaigns, we are hoping for a drop in cases,” Mashigo said.

It is now becoming clear that active Covid-19 cases are on the rise.
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams

Meanwhile, Tshwane plans to use its city and community halls as vaccination centres, said Sakkie du Plooy, the mayoral committee member responsible for health.

“We can’t continue the [vaccination rollout] with only two hospitals,” said Du Plooy.

Officials are also concerned that having crowds of people waiting to be vaccinated at clinics would be a health risk as people mingled in long queues.

“There are 360,000 people over the age of 60 in Tshwane alone,” he said.

The plan is to use as many of the city’s 45 halls as are needed as vaccination centres. Further preparations have included giving healthcare workers specific training in administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccines would be stored at hospital and clinic pharmacies and transported under guard to vaccination sites. There will also be additional security vaccination centres.

Striking a note of urgency, Du Plooy said the city was ready to begin vaccination right away.

“We will be able to start tomorrow,” he said, adding that the most recent infection rates showed that the third wave was about to hit the city.

“The wave is here.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Free State school closed after 32 pupils contract Covid-19

A Free State high school has had to shut its doors after 32 of its pupils tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 variants of concern detected in SA

The health department on Saturday evening confirmed that two Covid-19 variants of concern have been detected in SA.
News
1 day ago

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for SA has '95% success rate'

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, 325,000 doses of which landed in Johannesburg this week, offers 95% protection against hospitalisation and death, ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  3. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  4. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  5. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X