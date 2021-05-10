Woman found dead in car at Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday identified

The 39-year-old woman who was found dead in her car in Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday morning has been identified as Josina Matsepa from Centurion.

North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said the woman was reported missing by her husband at Lyttleton police station in Centurion on Saturday.

“She is said to have left home on Friday morning. The husband reported her missing on Saturday morning after she didn't return home on Friday,” she told TimesLIVE.

TimesLIVE previously reported that the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said a woman was found dead in her car which had plummeted into the Hartbeespoort Dam.