Adapt IT boss takes leave, says allegations are without merit

JSE-listed Adapt IT’s CEO Sbu Shabalala has confirmed he has taken “extended leave” to rest while he deals with “personal battles”.

This after his company announced on Monday that he would be taking three months' leave.

The decision was prompted by an urgent application in the Durban high court launched by his estranged wife, Neo Shabalala, in which she claimed he and five “heavily armed men” had stormed her Zimbali home on the morning of May 1, and severely assaulted her new partner, suspended municipal manager Sipho Nzuza,

Her advocate told judge president Achmat Jappie that Nzuza remained in intensive care at a local hospital and had his spleen and part of a kidney removed.

Shabalala consented to an interdict, restraining him from entering the property or threatening his estranged wife in any way.

However, the consent order noted, this was in no way an admission of any guilt. The couple have been estranged for about four years.