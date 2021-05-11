South Africa

Cop allegedly linked to business robberies in Mpumalanga arrested

11 May 2021 - 11:03 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The 40-year-old constable was arrested on Monday. File photo.
The 40-year-old constable was arrested on Monday. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Mpumalanga police officer allegedly linked to a spate of business robberies in Volksrust will appear in the town’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old constable was arrested on Monday, less than a month after four other accused in the case made a daring escape just before an appearance at the same court. 

The four managed to escape after a scuffle with police officers but one suspect, Welcome Mncube, was swiftly rearrested. Three others, Sandile Gasa, Jima Dube and Emmanuel Sibanda, are still on the run. 

They were among six suspects making their second appearance on charges of business robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the officer was allegedly involved in some of the business robberies. 

“The latest robbery occurred on April 10 when a group of armed suspects violently stormed a clothing shop and held the staff hostage at gunpoint. The suspects instructed the victims to stay in the storeroom while they helped themselves to items, including cellphones and clothing items to an estimated value of about R150,000.”

Hlathi confirmed that an internal investigation to determine the officer’s fitness to remain a police officer was instituted after his arrest.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Brazen escape bid gets gun-grabbing suspect shot while three others flee

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the four were being escorted from a van into the courthouse when they made a run for it.
News
2 weeks ago

800 Western Cape cops probed for abusing state cars and breaching road regulations

Over the past three years, 799 Western Cape police officers were investigated for breaching policies around the use of state vehicles.
News
21 hours ago

Cop 'shoots girlfriend in the head' in Bloemfontein

A police sergeant from the Free State has been arrested after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head at the weekend, Ipid said.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  4. ‘No ulterior motives’ as Mogoeng exits early News
  5. Man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X