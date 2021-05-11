Cop allegedly linked to business robberies in Mpumalanga arrested

A Mpumalanga police officer allegedly linked to a spate of business robberies in Volksrust will appear in the town’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old constable was arrested on Monday, less than a month after four other accused in the case made a daring escape just before an appearance at the same court.

The four managed to escape after a scuffle with police officers but one suspect, Welcome Mncube, was swiftly rearrested. Three others, Sandile Gasa, Jima Dube and Emmanuel Sibanda, are still on the run.

They were among six suspects making their second appearance on charges of business robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the officer was allegedly involved in some of the business robberies.

“The latest robbery occurred on April 10 when a group of armed suspects violently stormed a clothing shop and held the staff hostage at gunpoint. The suspects instructed the victims to stay in the storeroom while they helped themselves to items, including cellphones and clothing items to an estimated value of about R150,000.”

Hlathi confirmed that an internal investigation to determine the officer’s fitness to remain a police officer was instituted after his arrest.

