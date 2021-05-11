KZN taxi driver airlifted to hospital after being shot in the chest

A 30 year-old KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver is in a critical condition after he was shot in the chest in Marianhill, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the incident occurred shortly after 10am.

“It is alleged a taxi with three people inside was travelling on Old Richmond Road in Mariannhill when they were jammed by an unknown taxi. One of the males in the unknown taxi alighted and fired a shot at the driver. They forced the other two occupants out of the taxi and fled the scene with the complainant’s taxi.”

Director of Advance Life Support (ALS) Garrith Jamieson said the taxi driver sustained a critical gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Jamieson said the man was stabilised on the scene by ALS paramedics before the Netcare 911 aero-medical service helicopter was called in to airlift him to Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre for further care.

Police are investigating a case of carjacking and attempted murder.

TimesLIVE