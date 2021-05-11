Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels
The TL was filled with good vibes after former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa posted a cute post to his wife Wendy, gushing over and detailing their love story.
Shilowa posted several pictures of himself with his missus and explained that they first met in an airport 28 years ago but he was too scared to take his shot.
“I bumped into her at Lanseria airport in 1993. Turned out we were going to the same destiny: Ngala lodge. I got cold feet, even as the heart said 'please, sir'.”
The pair met again twice more before Shilowa finally summoned up the courage to ask her out.
“We met again in Jozi at a conference. Then at, Madiba’s inauguration, I asked her out for dinner.
“We went out on May 29. I shot my shot,” he added.
Bumped into her at Lanseria airport in 1993. Turned out we were going to the same destiny - Ngala lodge. Got cold fit even as the heart said please sir. Met again in Jozi at a conference. Then at Madiba’s inauguration, asked her out for dinner. We went out on 29/05. Shot my shot pic.twitter.com/mxm1hORrLG— Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) May 10, 2021
Wendy responded, calling it a date with destiny.
“Turned out to be an appointment with destiny. Who proposes at a first date?” she asked, with a blushing giggling emoji.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela responded to the post, congratulating the couple and wishing them many more blessings.
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme wrote: “I’m glad my Uncle Mbhaz shot his shot and won the lottery.”
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula also gave his stamp of approval.
Congratulations to both of you. Stay blessed 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) May 10, 2021
I’m glad my Uncle Mbhaz shot his shot and won the lottery 😍— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 10, 2021