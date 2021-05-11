Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels

The TL was filled with good vibes after former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa posted a cute post to his wife Wendy, gushing over and detailing their love story.

Shilowa posted several pictures of himself with his missus and explained that they first met in an airport 28 years ago but he was too scared to take his shot.

“I bumped into her at Lanseria airport in 1993. Turned out we were going to the same destiny: Ngala lodge. I got cold feet, even as the heart said 'please, sir'.”

The pair met again twice more before Shilowa finally summoned up the courage to ask her out.

“We met again in Jozi at a conference. Then at, Madiba’s inauguration, I asked her out for dinner.

“We went out on May 29. I shot my shot,” he added.