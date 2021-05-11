WATCH | Hilarious spoof of Leo Prinsloo & Lloyd Mtombeni's escape from armed robbers

South Africans are known to have a brilliant sense of humour, and have turned Leo Prinsloo and Lloyd Mtombeni's escape from armed robbers into a hilarious spoof.

The shooting incident, which took place on April 22, is still being talked about globally.

In a spoof video shared by former radio host Eusebius Mckaiser on Facebook, fake gunshots can be heard in the background as the driver re-enacts Prinsloo’s dialogue during the attempted cash-in-transit robbery.

The spoof was done by Darren Maule and Sky Tshabalala from East Coast Radio's breakfast team.

Maule hilariously gives a toy gun to Tshabalala who points it at him. Maule can also be heard telling Tshabalala to call “John”.

