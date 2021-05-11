South Africa

WATCH | Hilarious spoof of Leo Prinsloo & Lloyd Mtombeni's escape from armed robbers

11 May 2021 - 07:10
Driver Leo Prinsloo tells his colleague Lloyd Mtombeni to cock his rifle as bullets slam into the armoured vehicle. Screenshot.
Driver Leo Prinsloo tells his colleague Lloyd Mtombeni to cock his rifle as bullets slam into the armoured vehicle. Screenshot.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

South Africans are known to have a brilliant sense of humour, and have turned Leo Prinsloo and Lloyd Mtombeni's escape from armed robbers into a hilarious spoof. 

The shooting incident, which took place on April 22, is still being talked about globally. 

In a spoof video shared by former radio host Eusebius Mckaiser on Facebook, fake gunshots can be heard in the background as the driver re-enacts Prinsloo’s dialogue during the attempted cash-in-transit robbery. 

The spoof was done by Darren Maule and Sky Tshabalala from East Coast Radio's breakfast team.

Maule hilariously gives a toy gun to Tshabalala who points it at him. Maule can also be heard telling Tshabalala to call “John”. 

Watch the video below

HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA This is the funniest thing I've seen whole week. Fok. South Africans are 'otherwise'. This is a...

Posted by Eusebius Mckaiser on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Australian commentator and popular YouTuber Ozzy Man also reviewed the attempted robbery video with his “best mate” Mozza. 

The video, which is three minutes and fifty seconds long, garnered over 934,500 views. 

Watch the review below

Speaking about the original incident, Prinsloo told eNCA that he is always prepared for the worst. 

“You sort of need to expect things like that to happen because it prepares your mind for what you need to do. When we train people we tell them to pre-visualise what they are going to do. It’s a mindset.”

According to Advanced Tactical Training, Prinsloo has served in protection teams guarding famous people including former president Nelson Mandela, Kim Kardashian and Prince Charles.

MORE

WATCH | More dashcam footage of Leo Prinsloo’s hair-raising escape from armed robbers

More dashcam footage of Leo Prinsloo and Lloyd Mtombeni's infamous robbery incident has been released.
News
3 days ago

It takes years to forge balls of steel, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Training and more training, years of experience and the right character – these are the things that over the past few weeks have earned Leo Prinsloo ...
News
4 days ago

From training foreign police to protecting Madiba: 5 things to know about Leo Prinsloo

The security escort who dodged a hail of bullets is the head instructor at Fortis Group and a former police special task force member.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  4. ‘No ulterior motives’ as Mogoeng exits early News
  5. Man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X