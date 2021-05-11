WATCH | Hilarious spoof of Leo Prinsloo & Lloyd Mtombeni's escape from armed robbers
South Africans are known to have a brilliant sense of humour, and have turned Leo Prinsloo and Lloyd Mtombeni's escape from armed robbers into a hilarious spoof.
The shooting incident, which took place on April 22, is still being talked about globally.
In a spoof video shared by former radio host Eusebius Mckaiser on Facebook, fake gunshots can be heard in the background as the driver re-enacts Prinsloo’s dialogue during the attempted cash-in-transit robbery.
The spoof was done by Darren Maule and Sky Tshabalala from East Coast Radio's breakfast team.
Maule hilariously gives a toy gun to Tshabalala who points it at him. Maule can also be heard telling Tshabalala to call “John”.
Watch the video below
HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA This is the funniest thing I've seen whole week. Fok. South Africans are 'otherwise'. This is a...Posted by Eusebius Mckaiser on Sunday, May 9, 2021
Australian commentator and popular YouTuber Ozzy Man also reviewed the attempted robbery video with his “best mate” Mozza.
The video, which is three minutes and fifty seconds long, garnered over 934,500 views.
Watch the review below
Speaking about the original incident, Prinsloo told eNCA that he is always prepared for the worst.
“You sort of need to expect things like that to happen because it prepares your mind for what you need to do. When we train people we tell them to pre-visualise what they are going to do. It’s a mindset.”
According to Advanced Tactical Training, Prinsloo has served in protection teams guarding famous people including former president Nelson Mandela, Kim Kardashian and Prince Charles.