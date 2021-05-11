You can apply for the Covid-19 vaccine via WhatsApp — here’s how

As SA prepares for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout next Monday, the department of health has launched a service to register for the vaccine via WhatsApp or USSD.

The rollout is expected to run until October 17, and will focus on vaccinating people over 60 and healthcare workers who have not yet received the jab.

SA recently received the first batch of 325,260 doses of Pfizer BioNTech’s double-shot vaccines, with health minister Zweli Mkhize expecting about the same number of doses to arrive on a weekly basis to total more than 1.3 million doses by the end of May.

How do I apply for the jab?

The self-registration services can be accessed on WhatsApp by sending the word ‘Register’ to 0600 123 456. This service is also currently used to get information about the pandemic, including news, regulations, symptoms, treatment and risks.

You will be greeted with a message welcoming you to the service and outlining what documents to have ready.

“Welcome to the official phase 2 & 3 Covid-19 vaccination self-registration portal from the national department of health. Registration will take about five minutes. Please have your ID, passport, refugee permit or asylum seeker permit number on hand. If you have medical aid, we will also ask for your medical aid number.

“Note: If you are a health professional, register for Phase 1 at https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/

“Registration is currently only open to those 60 years and older. Are you 60 or older?” it reads.