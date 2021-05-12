Afrikaans-speaking families and youth most sceptical of Covid-19 vaccines

“The lowest hesitancy rates were found among Tshivenda, 18%, and isiNdebele, 19%, respondents, as well as isiXhosa, isiZulu, and Sepedi respondents, all 25%. While many of these language groups have overlapping confidence intervals [that is their estimates are not statistically significantly different], the difference between Sesotho, 35%, and five language groups is also significant.”

The report said the 71% willingness figure was made up of two groups: the 55% choosing “strongly agree” and the 16% selecting “somewhat agree”.

“Among the 29% who did not agree, 16% strongly disagreed, 8% somewhat disagreed, and just fewer than 6% of adults reported that they do not know if they would accept a vaccination.

Relative to other countries, vaccine acceptance in SA was higher than recent estimates from the US and France, but lower than China, Brazil and the UK.