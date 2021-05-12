South Africa

Hijacked vehicles seized as Hawks foil ‘planned CIT heist’ in North West

12 May 2021 - 10:13
A husband and wife are expected to appear in the Tlhabane magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit crime. Stock photo.
A husband and wife are expected to appear in the Tlhabane magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit crime. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The owner of an alleged “safe house” to be used after a planned cash-in-transit (CIT) heist and his wife have been arrested and three hijacked vehicles seized in the North West. 

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said a team including the police special task force, crime intelligence, Johannesburg metro police and flying squad pounced on the house in Teme section, Marikana on Monday. They were acting on information about “a possible CIT robbery that was still at the planning stage”.

Two Audis and a Jeep at the premises were confirmed to have been stolen earlier this year in Douglasdale and Wierdabrug in Gauteng, said Ramovha.

“The owner of the house and his wife were immediately arrested for possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit crime,” he said.

“Investigations revealed the recovered vehicles were allegedly brought to the house which was assigned to be used as a safe house once the robbery had taken place. Further details of other implicated suspects are being followed up and they should be arrested soon.”

The couple, aged 29 and 41, are expected to appear in the Tlhabane magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base

Thieves managed to breach security at Hoedspruit Air Force Base and break into an office at the weekend.
News
19 hours ago

KZN security guards arrested in connection with cash-in-transit heist

Three security guards and a former employee from the Fidelity Security Group were arrested by the Hawks in connection with a CIT heist on the N2 Main ...
News
6 days ago

Shoot-out in Stellenbosch after foiled cash-in-transit heist at Macassar

A cash-in-transit heist which started in Macassar, Cape Town, on Thursday ended in a shoot-out with the police in Stellenbosch.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  4. Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels South Africa
  5. Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X