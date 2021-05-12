'It should have been me': shattered husband on murder of Yolandi Botes

The family of Yolandi Botes, whose body parts were found in the Vaal River, is pleading for help from anyone who can shed light on her brutal murder.

The 35-year-old went missing on April 26 after getting into an Uber e-hailing service vehicle at OR Tambo International Airport. She had travelled from George to Johannesburg.

In an interview with Pixie Pink, Botes’s sister Mariska Oosthuizen, an activist for abused women and children, said they became suspicious after not hearing anything from her.

Oosthuizen said Botes was very active in the family WhatsApp group she started and it was “weird” for her to go silent.

“We were very close and it was very weird that we didn’t hear anything from her,” she told Pink.