South Africa

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports

12 May 2021 - 07:48 By TimesLIVE
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini with Zulu princes at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in KwaNongoma. File image
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini with Zulu princes at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in KwaNongoma. File image
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

New Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has registered his marriage to a Newcastle jazz lover who is the mother of two of his children, according to news reports.

Citing documents from the department of home affairs, Independent Media and Daily Sun reported he wed Ntokozo Mayisela, 36, in a civil union last Thursday. The Witness reported on Monday that a royal family delegation had visited Newcastle for lobola negotiations. 

The couple is believed to have two sons aged nine and three.

The royal also has a son with Princess Wezizwe Sigcau of the amaMpondo.

Little is known about the new king as yet.

TimesLIVE has learned he was born in September 1974 in Hlabisa district in eNhlwathi and moved to eSwatini when he was two years old. He started schooling in eSwatini. He attended a creche close to Lugongolweni Royal Residence and then moved to Assemblies of God Primary School. He also studied at St Michael’s School in kaManzini.

In SA he attended a private school in Durban. His high school was St Charles in Pietermaritzburg and after that he went to to Indiana in the US for two years and later North Carolina from 1998. 

Before the death of his parents, according to SAHistory.org, he was most recently pursuing a degree in international studies in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mayisela studied towards a diploma in jazz and music in 2009, according to Independent Media.

I am told this woman next to His Majesty the King of Zulu Monarch MusiZulu Zulu is going to be the first Queen and she...

Posted by Phakamani Dlamini on Monday, May 10, 2021

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Zulu prince doesn’t intend contesting the throne, says Buthelezi

"I am aware of talks that I am aspiring to sit on the throne. I have never expressed such ambitions," said Prince Simakade Zulu.
News
16 hours ago

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala to announce new Zulu king's coronation

KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial government will this week announce the process that will lead to the coronation of new Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.
News
2 days ago

Game of thrones: A battle for Zulu riches

At weddings the congregation is offered the chance to object to the nuptials, but no such ritual exists at the reading of a will. This did not stop ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  4. Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels South Africa
  5. Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X