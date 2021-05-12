Limpopo man jailed for life for raping elderly aunt

A 22-year-old Limpopo man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 62-year-old aunt.

Sipho Eric Tsoai was sentenced by the Lebowakgomo regional court for the rape on November 17 2017.

“On the night of the incident, the victim was asleep in her home when Tsoai came knocking at 3am and told her there were thieves in the kraals situated in the same yard,” said Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Tsoai asked his aunt to give him her cellphone to use as a torch to look for the intruders.

According to Malabi-Dzhangi, the woman opened the door and gave Tsoai the phone.

He went away for a few minutes and then came back to tell her there were thieves in the kraal.

“The victim put on clothes to accompany him to the kraal to check her sheep and goats. On their way to the kraal, Tsoai grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground before hitting her on the forehead. She lost consciousness.”

“When she regained consciousness, she found herself in Tsoai’s bedroom, naked, and with him on top of her,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

After she was raped, the woman told Tsoai she was thirsty and hungry. He went to her house to fetch food and water and she ran to neighbours for help.

“Tsoai pleaded not guilty to the charge and denied the rape, saying the sex was consensual.”

The court rejected Tsoai’s version and convicted him of rape.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes it will send a clear message that gender-based violence will not be tolerated,” said Limpopo director of public prosecutions, Advocate Ivy Thenga.

TimesLIVE