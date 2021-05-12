South Africa

Mandela’s great-grandson says police beat him for no reason

TV presenter opens case after harrowing encounter with cops outside Mthatha

12 May 2021 - 11:00 By Sikho Ntshobane
Mayibuye Mandela, a great-grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, has opened a case of assault against the police.
Mayibuye Mandela, a great-grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, has opened a case of assault against the police.
Image: SUPPLIED

Nelson Mandela’s great-grandson, television presenter and political activist Mayibuye Mandela, has opened a case of assault against police officers who he alleged beat him without provocation on the weekend.

Mandela, 27, told DispatchLIVE his legal team was writing to police minister Bheki Cele, national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga about his intention to sue the police service for police brutality.

He said he and two friends were driving in a bakkie on a gravel road from Mqhekezweni Great Place outside Mthatha at 8.30pm on Saturday when they were stopped by four police officers.

“A policewoman and policeman started beating me with a stick. They forced me down and I sustained bruises on my face when they put their boots on my head to suppress me.”

For more on this story, please visit DispatchLIVE.

READ MORE:

Roodepoort cops probed for 'sleeping on the job' while woman is raped

Police minister Bheki Cele's office said allegations that Roodepoort police failed to respond to a rape incident earlier this month because they were ...
News
1 day ago

Cele lashes police commissioner Sitole for defying him over appointments

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole received a tongue lashing from police minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday.
Politics
6 days ago

Police brutality 'of serious concern', says Bheki Cele

Police brutality is "of serious concern", police minister Bheki Cele said, as he admitted that allegations of wrongdoing had damaged SAPS' image.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  4. Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels South Africa
  5. Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X