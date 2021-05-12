Prof who sat on Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee named North West University's deputy VC

According to the university, his resume is a shining testimony to his excellent work in the field of research and his contributions specifically in the scientific medical field.

“This has led to him serving on the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines in the ministry of health since 2020. He has also published in various research publications on crucial topics such as strengthening immunisation services and policies and the vaccination control of infectious diseases,” said the institution.

Prof Dan Kgwadi, principal and vice-chancellor of NWU, said he was looking forward to welcoming Prof Mphahlele to the university.

“I am confident that he will make a huge contribution to our research and innovation portfolio and the university as a whole.”

Described as an active and expert member in the scientific community, Mphahlele has served as vice-president for research at the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) since October 2014. He has also been elected as a member of the Academy of Science of SA (ASSAF) and has been acknowledged as a C1 NRF-rated researcher since 2017.

His career highlights, which include being a scientific adviser, lecturer, scientist and research fellow, are being academic head and chair at the department of virology at the University of Limpopo and the National Health Laboratory Service's (NHL's) Medical University of SA (Medunsa) campus (August 2005 to September 2014).

Mphahlele was co-director at the SAMRC's diarrheal pathogens research unit at the World Health Organisation's Rotavirus Regional Reference Laboratory for Africa at the Sefako Makgatho Health Services University and National Health Laboratory Service (February 2007 to March 2018). He cofounded the South African Vaccination and Immunisation Centre in 2005, and he was the head of the organisation from 2005 until 2014.

Always investing in the future of young scientists, he has trained, supervised and mentored many postdoctoral, doctoral and master's students. He serves on a number of governance and advisory structures.

TimesLIVE