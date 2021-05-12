Pupil literacy suffered for both home language and English during Covid-19

SA’s primary schoolchildren who attended no-fee schools last year learnt between 50% to 75% less than what they normally do.

This is one of the findings of the National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) that was released on Wednesday.

The finding in the Nids-Cram Wave 4 Synthesis Report was based on the results of two independent studies — the Early Grade Reading Study (EGRS) II in Mpumalanga and the Funda Wande Evaluation study in the Eastern Cape.

According to the Nids-Cram report, the EGRS II study involved children in a sample of 130 no-fee schools in Mpumalanga who were assessed on reading outcomes in both their Home Language (HL) and English as First Additional Language (Efal) from 2017 to 2020.