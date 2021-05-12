Siya and Rachel Kolisi are collecting and distributing 1,000 blankets: here's how you can help

To help keep SA warm this winter, the Kolisi Foundation is pleading with South Africans to donate blankets for the less fortunate.

The foundation, founded by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, launched a nationwide blanket drive with the aim to collect and distribute at least 1,000 blankets across the country.

The drive is in partnership with self-storage company, Stor-Age, and runs until May 19.

Speaking on Cape Talk on Tuesday, Rachel said they will be collecting the blankets at 51 drop-off points.

“The majority of South Africans always want to help and they always want to play their part and give back what they can. Through the partnership with Stor-Age, we are going to be collecting blankets, either new or second-hand,” she said.

“We've all got a spare blanket somewhere that we can give away and it really doesn't take much to have a look around and see the state of what some South Africans have to go through during winter.”

According to Stor-Age, those who make donations will get a reward too. “Not only will you make a difference to someone this winter, but as a thank you, we’ll give you a month of free self-storage,” said the company.