Undertakers vow to push for demands to be met as home affairs gets interdict

The department of home affairs has obtained an interdict prohibiting members of the Unification Task Team (UTT) representing undertakers from intimidating staff and visitors at its offices.

The interdict, served on UTT on Tuesday, also prohibits its members from damaging home affairs property.

The order was granted as undertakers, under the UTT umbrella, embarked on what it said would be a national shutdown of home affairs offices around the country until their demands were met.

“The interdict forms part of the contingency plan of the department to ensure that people who need home affairs services are not inconvenienced,” said home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza.

He said the department was in “regular” communication with UTT.