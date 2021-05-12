South Africa

Undertakers vow to push for demands to be met as home affairs gets interdict

12 May 2021 - 14:43
The home affairs department has obtained an interdict preventing funeral parlours, under the banner of the Unification Task Team (UTT), from intimidating staff and members of the public.
The home affairs department has obtained an interdict preventing funeral parlours, under the banner of the Unification Task Team (UTT), from intimidating staff and members of the public.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The department of home affairs has obtained an interdict prohibiting members of the Unification Task Team (UTT) representing undertakers from intimidating staff and visitors at its offices.

The interdict, served on UTT on Tuesday, also prohibits its members from damaging home affairs property.

The order was granted as undertakers, under the UTT umbrella, embarked on what it said would be a national shutdown of home affairs offices around the country until their demands were met.

“The interdict forms part of the contingency plan of the department to ensure that people who need home affairs services are not inconvenienced,” said home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza.

He said the department was in “regular” communication with UTT.

Undertakers threaten to intensify strike and shut down all home affairs offices

Aggrieved Gauteng funeral parlours say they will intensify their protest from Tuesday and “shut down” all home affairs offices across SA until their ...
News
1 day ago

“Some of the issues they have raised with us fall under the mandate of the department of health and local municipalities.

“In the regular engagements with the UTT, the department has indicated the need to consult the department of health and the local municipalities through the SA Local Government Association (Salga). The consultations between the departments of home affairs, health and Salga on the issues raised by UTT are taking place.”

During the engagements, Qoza said the parties agreed on granting the provisional designation for funeral parlours or undertakers to temporarily conduct business relating to home affairs registration of deaths.

As part of this agreement, applications to be designated funeral undertakers were required to comply with the following:

  • Proof of a storage lease agreement as certification of the business relationship for processing or keeping and cold storage of the deceased with a facility issued with a certificate of competence
  • A certificate of competence of the person (lessor) leasing the premises or part thereof, taking into account that the lessor may only lease premises or part of the premises with a valid certificate of competence.

“The second decision was to grant this permission to those not yet designated to apply for provisional designation for a period of 12 months while the three state entities find a lasting solution to the issues raised by the UTT, especially those relating to regulations,” Qoza said.

UTT spokesperson Muzi Hlengwa said they would continue with the shutdown until the  department agreed to issue them with permanent designation.

“Until we get the answer from home affairs, we will continue to shut them down, irrespective of the court order. It is not necessary to get an interdict while we are negotiating. All we want is a permanent designation,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Leave the Covid corpses to undertakers, minister implores families

Zweli Mkhize warns that families preparing their loved ones’ bodies for burial could result in the spread of Covid-19
News
3 months ago

‘Our fridges are full’: undertakers are the forgotten front-line workers

Last responders battle to cope with both the extra workload and the emotional strain of the huge rise in Covid deaths
News
3 months ago

Gauteng has a plan to deal with deaths as funeral parlours strike, says MEC

The department of forensic pathology services in Gauteng has partnered with the provincial EMS to help collect the remains of those who die at home ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  4. Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels South Africa
  5. Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X